How to watch Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open
Wednesday's Round of 16 of the Mifel Open slots Alex Hernandez against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cabo Sports Complex. The matchup airs on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Hernandez vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- Hernandez beat No. 355-ranked Nicolas Barrientos 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 16.
- Auger-Aliassime is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Hall of Fame Open, to No. 102-ranked Jason Kubler, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.
- In his one match so far this year across all court surfaces, Hernandez has played an average of 13.0 games (13.0 in three-set matches).
- Hernandez has won 0.0% of his return games so far this year, and 14.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.
- In his 42 matches so far this year, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.9 games across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games so far this year, and 82.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.
