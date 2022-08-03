Skip to main content

How to watch Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's Round of 16 of the Mifel Open slots Alex Hernandez against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cabo Sports Complex. The matchup airs on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hernandez vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance

  • Hernandez beat No. 355-ranked Nicolas Barrientos 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 16.
  • Auger-Aliassime is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Hall of Fame Open, to No. 102-ranked Jason Kubler, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.
  • In his one match so far this year across all court surfaces, Hernandez has played an average of 13.0 games (13.0 in three-set matches).
  • Hernandez has won 0.0% of his return games so far this year, and 14.3% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.
  • In his 42 matches so far this year, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.9 games across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games so far this year, and 82.5% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Daniil Medvedev at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Cameron Norrie at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Rinky Hijikata at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jordan Thompson at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago