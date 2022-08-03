How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open
Rebecca Marino and Andrea Petkovic are slated to square off on Wednesday, August 3 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.
How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Marino vs. Petkovic Matchup Info
|Rebecca Marino
|Andrea Petkovic
111
World Rank
68
16-9
2022 Match Record
12-11
37-22
2022 Set Record
25-22
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic Recent Performance
- Marino beat Venus Williams 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Monday in the Round of 32.
- Petkovic is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 49-ranked Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Marino has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 55.2% of them.
- Thus far this year, Marino has won 67.6% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
- Marino has won 67.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 18.2% of her return games.
- Petkovic has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 48.3% of games across all court types), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Petkovic has won 29.4% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Petkovic has won 30.6% of her return games and 55.1% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Early Rounds, Day 3
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)