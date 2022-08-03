How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

Rebecca Marino and Andrea Petkovic are slated to square off on Wednesday, August 3 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

Tournament: Citi Open

Marino vs. Petkovic Matchup Info

Rebecca Marino Andrea Petkovic 111 World Rank 68 16-9 2022 Match Record 12-11 37-22 2022 Set Record 25-22 Wimbledon Last Tournament Hamburg Round of 128 Last Result Quarterfinal

Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic Recent Performance