How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

Rebecca Marino and Andrea Petkovic are slated to square off on Wednesday, August 3 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Marino vs. Petkovic Matchup Info

Rebecca MarinoAndrea Petkovic

111

World Rank

68

16-9

2022 Match Record

12-11

37-22

2022 Set Record

25-22

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic Recent Performance

  • Marino beat Venus Williams 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Monday in the Round of 32.
  • Petkovic is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 49-ranked Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Through 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Marino has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 55.2% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Marino has won 67.6% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
  • Marino has won 67.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 18.2% of her return games.
  • Petkovic has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 48.3% of games across all court types), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Petkovic has won 29.4% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Petkovic has won 30.6% of her return games and 55.1% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
