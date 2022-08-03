Skip to main content

How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 3 matchup between Simona Halep and Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open can be seen on MSG.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info

Simona HalepAnna Kalinskaya

16

World Rank

71

32-10

2022 Match Record

16-14

68-22

2022 Set Record

36-26

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance

  • Halep beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-5 on Monday in the Round of 32.
  • Kalinskaya beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
  • Halep has played 19 games per match (19 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Halep has won 47.6% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halep has won 75.9% of her games on serve, and 48.7% on return.
  • Kalinskaya has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 50.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinskaya has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
  • Kalinskaya has won 32.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Guadalajara: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
USATSI_18809582
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs53 minutes ago
USATSI_18773763
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Liberty: WNBA Live Stream, Channel

By Kristofer Habbas58 minutes ago
USATSI_18554505
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Dream: Live Stream WNBA Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18798393
Soccer

How to Watch D.C. United at Charlotte FC: MLS Live Stream, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18809018
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Steam MLB Live, Channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago