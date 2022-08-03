How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open
The August 3 matchup between Simona Halep and Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open can be seen on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Anna Kalinskaya
16
World Rank
71
32-10
2022 Match Record
16-14
68-22
2022 Set Record
36-26
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance
- Halep beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-5 on Monday in the Round of 32.
- Kalinskaya beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- Halep has played 19 games per match (19 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Halep has won 47.6% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halep has won 75.9% of her games on serve, and 48.7% on return.
- Kalinskaya has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 50.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinskaya has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
- Kalinskaya has won 32.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.9% of her service games.
