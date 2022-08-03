Skip to main content

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 3 to witness No. 234 Max Purcell match up against No. 61 Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Purcell vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

Max PurcellBrandon Nakashima

234

World Rank

61

11-10

2022 Match Record

21-16

29-26

2022 Set Record

54-42

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance

  • Purcell beat No. 103-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Nakashima defeated Kaichi Uchida 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
  • Purcell has played 21 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.6 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Purcell has won 75.7% of his service games and 22.9% of his return games.
  • Purcell has won 28.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.6% of his service games.
  • In his 37 matches so far this year, Nakashima has played an average of 26.5 games across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Nakashima has won 82.4% of his service games this year, and 20.3% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Nakashima has won 84.0% of his games on serve, and 17.8% on return.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
