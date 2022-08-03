How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 3 to witness No. 234 Max Purcell match up against No. 61 Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Purcell vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
|Max Purcell
|Brandon Nakashima
234
World Rank
61
11-10
2022 Match Record
21-16
29-26
2022 Set Record
54-42
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance
- Purcell beat No. 103-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Nakashima defeated Kaichi Uchida 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- Purcell has played 21 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.6 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Purcell has won 75.7% of his service games and 22.9% of his return games.
- Purcell has won 28.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.6% of his service games.
- In his 37 matches so far this year, Nakashima has played an average of 26.5 games across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Nakashima has won 82.4% of his service games this year, and 20.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Nakashima has won 84.0% of his games on serve, and 17.8% on return.
