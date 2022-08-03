Skip to main content

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Citi Open pits Christopher Eubanks versus Frances Tiafoe at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup is available to watch on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Christopher EubanksFrances Tiafoe

156

World Rank

27

12-9

2022 Match Record

17-15

29-22

2022 Set Record

47-42

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Semifinal

Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Eubanks was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against Benjamin Bonzi on Tuesday.
  • Tiafoe is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 1-6, 4-6.
  • Eubanks has played 25.2 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Eubanks has won 84.2% of his service games this year, and 16.2% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Eubanks has won 16.9% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
  • Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his service games this year, and 21.8% of his return games.
  • Tiafoe has won 79.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Tennis

