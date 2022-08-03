How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open
Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Citi Open pits Christopher Eubanks versus Frances Tiafoe at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup is available to watch on MSG.
How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Eubanks vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|Christopher Eubanks
|Frances Tiafoe
156
World Rank
27
12-9
2022 Match Record
17-15
29-22
2022 Set Record
47-42
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Semifinal
Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Eubanks was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against Benjamin Bonzi on Tuesday.
- Tiafoe is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 1-6, 4-6.
- Eubanks has played 25.2 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Eubanks has won 84.2% of his service games this year, and 16.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Eubanks has won 16.9% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his service games this year, and 21.8% of his return games.
- Tiafoe has won 79.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Early Rounds, Day 3
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)