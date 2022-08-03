Skip to main content

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 3, tune in to MSG to witness Emil Ruusuvuori take on Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ruusuvuori vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Emil RuusuvuoriHubert Hurkacz

46

World Rank

11

26-19

2022 Match Record

25-11

63-51

2022 Set Record

61-33

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 128

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance

  • Ruusuvuori beat Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • In his most recent match, Hurkacz lost 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Through 45 matches so far this year (across all court types), Ruusuvuori has played 24.7 games per match (23 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
  • Ruusuvuori has won 82.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.5% of his return games.
  • Hurkacz has played 27.2 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches) in his 36 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 21.4% of his return games and 87.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hurkacz has won 87.1% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Grayson Murray of Raleigh North Carolina tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago