How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 3, tune in to MSG to witness Emil Ruusuvuori take on Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 3 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Ruusuvuori vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Emil Ruusuvuori Hubert Hurkacz 46 World Rank 11 26-19 2022 Match Record 25-11 63-51 2022 Set Record 61-33 Hamburg European Open Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 16 Last Result Round of 128

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance