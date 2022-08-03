How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open
On Wednesday, August 3, tune in to MSG to witness Emil Ruusuvuori take on Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruusuvuori vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Hubert Hurkacz
46
World Rank
11
26-19
2022 Match Record
25-11
63-51
2022 Set Record
61-33
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 128
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- Ruusuvuori beat Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- In his most recent match, Hurkacz lost 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Through 45 matches so far this year (across all court types), Ruusuvuori has played 24.7 games per match (23 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them.
- Thus far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
- Ruusuvuori has won 82.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.5% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has played 27.2 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches) in his 36 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 21.4% of his return games and 87.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hurkacz has won 87.1% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.
