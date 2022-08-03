How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex Hernandez at the Mifel Open
Wednesday's Round of 16 of the Mifel Open slots Alex Hernandez against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cabo Sports Complex. The matchup can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Hernandez vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- Hernandez beat No. 355-ranked Nicolas Barrientos 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Auger-Aliassime most recently played on July 13, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 102-ranked Jason Kubler in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open.
- Hernandez has played one match so far this year (across all court types), and 13.0 games per match (13.0 in three-set matches).
- Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games so far this year, and 0.0% of his return games.
- Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 0.0% of his return games.
- Through 42 matches so far this year, Auger-Aliassime has played 27.9 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his service games this year, and 24.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his service games and 24.5% of his return games.
