How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex Hernandez at the Mifel Open

Wednesday's Round of 16 of the Mifel Open slots Alex Hernandez against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cabo Sports Complex. The matchup can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hernandez vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance

  • Hernandez beat No. 355-ranked Nicolas Barrientos 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Auger-Aliassime most recently played on July 13, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 102-ranked Jason Kubler in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open.
  • Hernandez has played one match so far this year (across all court types), and 13.0 games per match (13.0 in three-set matches).
  • Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games so far this year, and 0.0% of his return games.
  • Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 0.0% of his return games.
  • Through 42 matches so far this year, Auger-Aliassime has played 27.9 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his service games this year, and 24.2% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his service games and 24.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
