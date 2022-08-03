How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open
Tune in to MSG to watch Christopher Eubanks compete against Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday.
How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Eubanks vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|Christopher Eubanks
|Frances Tiafoe
156
World Rank
27
12-9
2022 Match Record
17-15
29-22
2022 Set Record
47-42
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Semifinal
Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- Eubanks is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 51-ranked Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- In his last match, Tiafoe came up short 1-6, 4-6 versus Jenson Brooksby in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Eubanks has played 21 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.2 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Eubanks has won 16.2% of his return games this year, and 84.2% of his service games.
- Eubanks has won 16.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.9% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has played 32 matches this year (winning 50.1% of games across all court types), and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games so far this year, and 78.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 79.2% of his service games and 18.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Early Rounds, Day 3
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)