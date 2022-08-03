How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open
The Round of 32 of the Citi Open features Hubert Hurkacz and Emil Ruusuvuori going head to head on August 3 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruusuvuori vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Hubert Hurkacz
46
World Rank
11
26-19
2022 Match Record
25-11
63-51
2022 Set Record
61-33
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 128
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Ruusuvuori defeated No. 48-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
- Hurkacz dropped his most recent match, 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on June 27, 2022.
- In his 45 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.7 games (23 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 82.1% of his service games and 28.5% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has played 36 matches so far this year, and 27.2 games per match across all court surfaces (25.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 21.4% of his return games and 87.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Hurkacz has won 87.1% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
