How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Citi Open features Hubert Hurkacz and Emil Ruusuvuori going head to head on August 3 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 3 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Ruusuvuori vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Emil Ruusuvuori Hubert Hurkacz 46 World Rank 11 26-19 2022 Match Record 25-11 63-51 2022 Set Record 61-33 Hamburg European Open Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 16 Last Result Round of 128

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance