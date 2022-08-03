How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Mifel Open
Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Wednesday to see the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open, which features Miomir Kecmanovic taking on Jordan Thompson.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kecmanovic vs. Thompson Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Jordan Thompson
38
World Rank
114
29-15
2022 Match Record
10-15
72-42
2022 Set Record
27-36
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jordan Thompson Recent Performance
- Kecmanovic is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon, to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic, 0-6, 3-6, 4-6.
- Thompson is coming off a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 139-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In his 44 matches this year across all court types, Kecmanovic has played an average of 25.6 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Kecmanovic has won 80.1% of his service games this year, and 28.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 22.5% of his return games and 86.8% of his service games.
- Thompson has played 24 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Thompson has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 15.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Thompson has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 15.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
