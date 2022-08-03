How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Citi Open
Liudmila Samsonova and Ajla Tomljanovic are scheduled to compete on Wednesday, August 3 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Ajla Tomljanovic
60
World Rank
69
11-14
2022 Match Record
19-17
29-29
2022 Set Record
40-37
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Samsonova was victorious 7-6, 6-4 against Elise Mertens on Monday.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Tomljanovic beat No. 57-ranked Sloane Stephens, 6-1, 6-4.
- Samsonova has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Samsonova has won 25.1% of her return games this year, and 75.1% of her service games.
- Samsonova has won 78.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of her return games.
- In her 36 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.6 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Tomljanovic has won 63.7% of her service games this year, and 37.9% of her return games.
- Tomljanovic has won 53.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Early Rounds, Day 3
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)