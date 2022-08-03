Skip to main content

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Citi Open

Liudmila Samsonova and Ajla Tomljanovic are scheduled to compete on Wednesday, August 3 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Liudmila SamsonovaAjla Tomljanovic

60

World Rank

69

11-14

2022 Match Record

19-17

29-29

2022 Set Record

40-37

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Samsonova was victorious 7-6, 6-4 against Elise Mertens on Monday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Tomljanovic beat No. 57-ranked Sloane Stephens, 6-1, 6-4.
  • Samsonova has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • Samsonova has won 25.1% of her return games this year, and 75.1% of her service games.
  • Samsonova has won 78.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of her return games.
  • In her 36 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.6 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • Tomljanovic has won 63.7% of her service games this year, and 37.9% of her return games.
  • Tomljanovic has won 53.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
