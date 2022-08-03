How to watch Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 3 to see the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open, which includes a match between Max Purcell and Brandon Nakashima.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Purcell vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
|Max Purcell
|Brandon Nakashima
234
World Rank
61
11-10
2022 Match Record
21-16
29-26
2022 Set Record
54-42
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Purcell was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Henri Laaksonen on Monday.
- Nakashima beat No. 175-ranked Kaichi Uchida 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday to make the Round of 16.
- Purcell has played 21 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Purcell has won 75.7% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
- Purcell has won 78.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.6% of his return games.
- Nakashima has played 26.5 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nakashima has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Nakashima has won 17.8% of his return games and 84% of his service games.
