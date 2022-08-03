Skip to main content

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 3 to see the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open, which includes a match between Max Purcell and Brandon Nakashima.

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Purcell vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

Max PurcellBrandon Nakashima

234

World Rank

61

11-10

2022 Match Record

21-16

29-26

2022 Set Record

54-42

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Purcell was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Henri Laaksonen on Monday.
  • Nakashima beat No. 175-ranked Kaichi Uchida 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday to make the Round of 16.
  • Purcell has played 21 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Purcell has won 75.7% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
  • Purcell has won 78.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.6% of his return games.
  • Nakashima has played 26.5 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nakashima has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
  • On hard courts, Nakashima has won 17.8% of his return games and 84% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Daniil Medvedev at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Rinky Hijikata at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Cameron Norrie at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex Hernandez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jordan Thompson at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago