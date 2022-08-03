Skip to main content

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Sock and Maxime Cressy are set to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 3, and you can watch it on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sock vs. Cressy Matchup Info

Jack SockMaxime Cressy

105

World Rank

32

11-9

2022 Match Record

27-18

31-22

2022 Set Record

70-51

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Jack Sock vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance

  • Sock defeated David Goffin 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Cressy won his most recent match, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 over Alexander Bublik in the finals of the Hall of Fame Open on July 17, 2022.
  • Sock has played 20 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.4 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sock has won 79.8% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Sock has won 16.5% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.
  • In his 45 matches so far this year, Cressy has played an average of 28.2 games across all court types (24.9 in three-set matches).
  • Cressy has won 86.1% of his service games so far this year, and 16.5% of his return games.
  • Cressy has won 17.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 88% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:55
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
