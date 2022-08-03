How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jordan Thompson at the Mifel Open
Check out Marquee Sports Network to view Wednesday's matchup between No. 38 Miomir Kecmanovic and No. 114 Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16 at the Mifel Open.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kecmanovic vs. Thompson Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Jordan Thompson
38
World Rank
114
29-15
2022 Match Record
10-15
72-42
2022 Set Record
27-36
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jordan Thompson Recent Performance
- Kecmanovic is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic, 0-6, 3-6, 4-6.
- In the Round of 32, Thompson won 6-3, 6-0 against Yannick Hanfmann on Tuesday.
- Kecmanovic has played 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 44 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Kecmanovic has won 80.1% of his service games so far this year, and 28.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 86.8% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
- Thompson has played 24 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Thompson has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 15.8% on return.
- Thompson has won 77.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 15.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
