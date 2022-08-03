How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Tommy Paul at the Citi Open
Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 3 to witness No. 34 Tommy Paul match up against No. 63 Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Nick Kyrgios
34
World Rank
63
24-18
2022 Match Record
24-8
55-47
2022 Set Record
50-25
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Runner-Up
Tommy Paul vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Paul dropped his most recent match, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
- Kyrgios beat No. 53-ranked Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Paul has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25 games per match (24 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 77.4% of his games on serve, and 25.4% on return.
- On hard courts, Paul has won 78.7% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
- Through 32 matches this year, Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.6% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 19.6% of his return games and 90.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)