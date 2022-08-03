How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open
To watch Wednesday's match between No. 68 Andrea Petkovic and No. 111 Rebecca Marino in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, check out MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Marino vs. Petkovic Matchup Info
|Rebecca Marino
|Andrea Petkovic
111
World Rank
68
16-9
2022 Match Record
12-11
37-22
2022 Set Record
25-22
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Marino beat Venus Williams, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
- Petkovic is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 49-ranked Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her 25 matches this year across all court surfaces, Marino has played an average of 21.4 games (21.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Marino has won 67.6% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Marino has won 67.6% of her games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
- In her 23 matches so far this year, Petkovic has played an average of 19.3 games across all court surfaces (19.3 in three-set matches).
- Petkovic has won 29.4% of her return games this year, and 59.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Petkovic has won 55.1% of her games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
