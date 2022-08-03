Skip to main content

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Wednesday's match between No. 68 Andrea Petkovic and No. 111 Rebecca Marino in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, check out MSG.

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Marino vs. Petkovic Matchup Info

Rebecca MarinoAndrea Petkovic

111

World Rank

68

16-9

2022 Match Record

12-11

37-22

2022 Set Record

25-22

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Monday, Marino beat Venus Williams, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
  • Petkovic is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 49-ranked Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • In her 25 matches this year across all court surfaces, Marino has played an average of 21.4 games (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Marino has won 67.6% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Marino has won 67.6% of her games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
  • In her 23 matches so far this year, Petkovic has played an average of 19.3 games across all court surfaces (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • Petkovic has won 29.4% of her return games this year, and 59.9% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Petkovic has won 55.1% of her games on serve, and 30.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago