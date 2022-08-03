How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is where you can tune in to Wednesday's competition between Sebastian Korda and Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 3 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Korda vs. Baez Matchup Info

Sebastian Korda Sebastian Baez 54 World Rank 31 16-14 2022 Match Record 33-20 43-34 2022 Set Record 79-61 Truist Atlanta Open Last Tournament Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance