How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|Sebastian Baez
54
World Rank
31
16-14
2022 Match Record
33-20
43-34
2022 Set Record
79-61
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Korda defeated No. 49-ranked Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Baez most recently played on July 28, 2022, a 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 136-ranked Franco Agamenone in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
- Korda has played 30 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Korda has won 74.5% of his games on serve, and 30.9% on return.
- Korda has won 32.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 74.3% of his service games.
- Baez has played 25.7 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 53 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Baez has won 74.4% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Baez has won 70.3% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Early Rounds, Day 3
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:15
PM/EST
