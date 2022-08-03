Skip to main content

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

Wednesday's competition between Sebastian Korda and Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Korda vs. Baez Matchup Info

Sebastian KordaSebastian Baez

54

World Rank

31

16-14

2022 Match Record

33-20

43-34

2022 Set Record

79-61

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Korda defeated No. 49-ranked Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Baez most recently played on July 28, 2022, a 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 136-ranked Franco Agamenone in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
  • Korda has played 30 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Korda has won 74.5% of his games on serve, and 30.9% on return.
  • Korda has won 32.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 74.3% of his service games.
  • Baez has played 25.7 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 53 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Baez has won 74.4% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Baez has won 70.3% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
