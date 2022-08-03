How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez at the Citi Open
The Round of 32 of the Citi Open in Washington is the site where Sebastian Baez and Sebastian Korda will come together for their August 3 matchup, which can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|Sebastian Baez
54
World Rank
31
16-14
2022 Match Record
33-20
43-34
2022 Set Record
79-61
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Korda beat No. 49-ranked Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Baez is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, to No. 136-ranked Franco Agamenone, 6-3, 1-6, 5-7.
- Through 30 matches so far this year (across all court types), Korda has played 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them.
- Korda has won 30.9% of his return games this year, and 74.5% of his service games.
- Korda has won 74.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 32.4% of his return games.
- Baez has played 53 matches so far this year (winning 52.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.7 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- Baez has won 28.6% of his return games this year, and 74.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Baez has won 21.1% of his return games and 70.3% of his service games.
