Skip to main content

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Citi Open in Washington is the site where Sebastian Baez and Sebastian Korda will come together for their August 3 matchup, which can be watched on MSG.

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Korda vs. Baez Matchup Info

Sebastian KordaSebastian Baez

54

World Rank

31

16-14

2022 Match Record

33-20

43-34

2022 Set Record

79-61

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Sebastian Korda vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Korda beat No. 49-ranked Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Baez is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, to No. 136-ranked Franco Agamenone, 6-3, 1-6, 5-7.
  • Through 30 matches so far this year (across all court types), Korda has played 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them.
  • Korda has won 30.9% of his return games this year, and 74.5% of his service games.
  • Korda has won 74.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 32.4% of his return games.
  • Baez has played 53 matches so far this year (winning 52.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.7 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
  • Baez has won 28.6% of his return games this year, and 74.4% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Baez has won 21.1% of his return games and 70.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18808515
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals: Live Stream MLB

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Madison Keys at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Taylor Townsend at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18809167
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. White Sox: MLB Live Stream

By Alex Barth10 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle18 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners vs. Yankees: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth21 minutes ago