How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington is the location where Anna Kalinskaya and Simona Halep will meet for their August 3 match, which can be seen on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info

Simona HalepAnna Kalinskaya

16

World Rank

71

32-10

2022 Match Record

16-14

68-22

2022 Set Record

36-26

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance

  • Halep beat No. 123-ranked Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-5 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Kalinskaya beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
  • Through 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), Halep has played 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches) and won 60.9% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Halep has won 47.6% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Halep has won 75.9% of her service games and 48.7% of her return games.
  • Kalinskaya has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 50.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinskaya has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
  • Kalinskaya has won 69.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
