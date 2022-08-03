How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open
The Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington is the location where Anna Kalinskaya and Simona Halep will meet for their August 3 match, which can be seen on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Anna Kalinskaya
16
World Rank
71
32-10
2022 Match Record
16-14
68-22
2022 Set Record
36-26
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance
- Halep beat No. 123-ranked Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-5 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Kalinskaya beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- Through 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), Halep has played 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches) and won 60.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Halep has won 47.6% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 75.9% of her service games and 48.7% of her return games.
- Kalinskaya has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 50.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinskaya has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
- Kalinskaya has won 69.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.4% of her return games.
