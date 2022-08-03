How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open
Don't miss No. 34 Tommy Paul match up against No. 63 Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open. Watch it on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Nick Kyrgios
34
World Rank
63
24-18
2022 Match Record
24-8
55-47
2022 Set Record
50-25
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Runner-Up
Tommy Paul vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Paul is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Truist Atlanta Open, to No. 53-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6.
- Kyrgios defeated No. 53-ranked Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- Paul has played 42 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 77.4% of his games on serve, and 25.4% on return.
- On hard courts, Paul has won 78.7% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 32 matches this year, and 24.4 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Kyrgios has won 19.6% of his return games this year, and 90.9% of his service games.
- Kyrgios has won 25.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 89.1% of his service games.
