How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Alex de Minaur at the Citi Open

Watch Alex de Minaur and Yoshihito Nishioka match up in Wednesday's Round of 32 at the Citi Open on MSG.

How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 3
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

de Minaur vs. Nishioka Matchup Info

Alex de MinaurYoshihito Nishioka

21

World Rank

96

28-15

2022 Match Record

14-14

68-43

2022 Set Record

32-40

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Winner

Last Result

Round of 128

Alex de Minaur vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance

  • de Minaur won his last match, 6-3, 6-3 over Jenson Brooksby in the finals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 31, 2022.
  • Nishioka beat Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • de Minaur has played 43 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Minaur has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 31.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, de Minaur has won 81.7% of his service games and 31% of his return games.
  • Nishioka has played 28 matches so far this year, and 24 games per match across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Nishioka has won 72.4% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
  • Nishioka has won 75.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Early Rounds, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
