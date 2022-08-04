How to Watch Citi Open, Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live Online, TV Channel

The 2022 Citi Open enters the round of 16 for the men’s and women’s draws in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

The Citi Open continues on in Washington D.C. with the round of 16 getting started for the men’s draw and continuing for the women’s draw. There are eight men’s singles draw matches on the schedule today, four in the women’s singles draw and five total matches in the doubles draw. After today, the quarterfinals will be set with some very intriguing matches on the horizon.

How to Watch Citi Open, Round of 16 today:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Emma Raducanu took care of business in the round of 32 against Louisa Chirico (6-4, 6-2) to advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 Citi Open.

For the women, tournament No. 2 Raducanu takes on Camila Osorio as the top-ranked singles player on the court today. It has been a mixed bag for Raducanu since winning the 2021 U.S. Open with some success but no tournament wins.

Since winning her first major and only tournament as a professional, Raducanu has made two quarterfinals in tournaments, going 9-12 overall in matches.

Also on the schedule for the women are matches between Donna Vekić and Xiyu Wang, Ludmilla Samsonova and Ajla Tomljanović and Tereza Martincová and Victoria Azarenka.

Over in the men’s singles draw through the action on Wednesday, Andrey Rublev is in action, Taylor Fritz is set to battle Dan Evans, Botic van de Zandschulp and Holger Rune are all set for matches to try and make the quarterfinals.

Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the round of 16 after a terrific performance against tournament-ranked No. 2 Hubert Hurkacz as the Finnish tennis player looks for his first career singles title.

