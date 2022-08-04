How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open
On Thursday, August 4, turn on Marquee Sports Network to witness Liudmila Samsonova challenge Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Ajla Tomljanovic
60
World Rank
69
11-14
2022 Match Record
19-17
29-29
2022 Set Record
40-37
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Samsonova was victorious 7-6, 6-4 versus Elise Mertens on Monday.
- Tomljanovic beat Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- Samsonova has played 25 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Samsonova has won 25.1% of her return games and 75.1% of her service games.
- Samsonova has won 78.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of her return games.
- In her 36 matches so far this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.6 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 63.7% of her service games and 37.9% of her return games.
- Tomljanovic has won 53.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)