How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open
Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Thursday to watch the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which features Andrey Rublev facing off against Maxime Cressy.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Rublev vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Maxime Cressy
8
World Rank
32
33-11
2022 Match Record
27-18
75-38
2022 Set Record
70-51
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- Rublev defeated Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- Cressy defeated Jack Sock 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- In his 44 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rublev has played an average of 25.4 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Rublev has won 83% of his service games so far this year, and 27% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Rublev has won 85% of his service games and 28.4% of his return games.
- Cressy has played 28.2 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches) in his 45 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Cressy has won 86.1% of his service games this year, and 16.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Cressy has won 88% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
