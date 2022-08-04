Skip to main content

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Thursday to watch the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which features Andrey Rublev facing off against Maxime Cressy.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rublev vs. Cressy Matchup Info

Andrey RublevMaxime Cressy

8

World Rank

32

33-11

2022 Match Record

27-18

75-38

2022 Set Record

70-51

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Winner

Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance

  • Rublev defeated Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
  • Cressy defeated Jack Sock 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • In his 44 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rublev has played an average of 25.4 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Rublev has won 83% of his service games so far this year, and 27% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Rublev has won 85% of his service games and 28.4% of his return games.
  • Cressy has played 28.2 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches) in his 45 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Cressy has won 86.1% of his service games this year, and 16.5% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Cressy has won 88% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
