How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Caroline Dolehide at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to watch the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes a match between Caroline Dolehide and Aryna Sabalenka.

How to watch Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Dolehide vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Caroline DolehideAryna Sabalenka

168

World Rank

6

10-7

2022 Match Record

19-14

19-16

2022 Set Record

45-36

Viking Open Nottingham

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance

  • Dolehide is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 230-ranked Kayla Day in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • In her previous tournament, the Bett1open, Sabalenka was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 24-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6.
  • Through 17 matches so far this year (across all court types), Dolehide has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 51.1% of them.
  • Dolehide has won 29.2% of her return games so far this year, and 62.5% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Dolehide has won 59.5% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.
  • Sabalenka has played 33 matches so far this year (winning 52.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.
  • Sabalenka has won 64% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
