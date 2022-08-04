How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open
Check out Marquee Sports Network to view Thursday's match between No. 26 Botic Van de Zandschulp and No. 27 Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Van de Zandschulp vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Frances Tiafoe
26
World Rank
27
25-18
2022 Match Record
17-15
57-46
2022 Set Record
47-42
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- Van de Zandschulp is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 198-ranked Borna Gojo in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Tiafoe beat Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Van de Zandschulp has won 77.7% of his service games so far this year, and 27.8% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Van de Zandschulp has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 26.5% on return.
- Tiafoe has played 32 matches so far this year (winning 50.1% of games across all court types), and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his service games so far this year, and 21.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 18.4% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
