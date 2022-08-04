Skip to main content

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open

Check out Marquee Sports Network to view Thursday's match between No. 26 Botic Van de Zandschulp and No. 27 Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Van de Zandschulp vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Botic Van de ZandschulpFrances Tiafoe

26

World Rank

27

25-18

2022 Match Record

17-15

57-46

2022 Set Record

47-42

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance

  • Van de Zandschulp is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 198-ranked Borna Gojo in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Tiafoe beat Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Van de Zandschulp has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • Van de Zandschulp has won 77.7% of his service games so far this year, and 27.8% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Van de Zandschulp has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 26.5% on return.
  • Tiafoe has played 32 matches so far this year (winning 50.1% of games across all court types), and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
  • Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his service games so far this year, and 21.8% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 18.4% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
