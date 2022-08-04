Skip to main content

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Mifel Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Marquee Sports Network will be showing the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open, which features Miomir Kecmanovic competing against Brandon Nakashima on August 4.

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kecmanovic vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

Miomir KecmanovicBrandon Nakashima

38

World Rank

61

29-15

2022 Match Record

21-16

72-42

2022 Set Record

54-42

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Kecmanovic was victorious 6-4, 6-2 against Jordan Thompson on Wednesday.
  • Nakashima defeated Max Purcell 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • Kecmanovic has played 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 44 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kecmanovic has won 80.1% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
  • Kecmanovic has won 86.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.5% of his return games.
  • Nakashima has played 37 matches this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 20.3% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
  • Nakashima has won 84.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 17.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
