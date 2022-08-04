How to watch Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to see the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Caroline Dolehide and Aryna Sabalenka.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Dolehide vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Caroline Dolehide
|Aryna Sabalenka
168
World Rank
6
10-7
2022 Match Record
19-14
19-16
2022 Set Record
45-36
Viking Open Nottingham
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- Dolehide defeated No. 230-ranked Kayla Day 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 16.
- Sabalenka is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Bett1open, to No. 24-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6.
- Dolehide has played 17 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
- Dolehide has won 62.5% of her service games so far this year, and 29.2% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dolehide has won 59.5% of her games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
- Sabalenka has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.
- Sabalenka has won 37.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.0% of her service games.
