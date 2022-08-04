Skip to main content

How to watch Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to see the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Caroline Dolehide and Aryna Sabalenka.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Dolehide vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Caroline DolehideAryna Sabalenka

168

World Rank

6

10-7

2022 Match Record

19-14

19-16

2022 Set Record

45-36

Viking Open Nottingham

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance

  • Dolehide defeated No. 230-ranked Kayla Day 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 16.
  • Sabalenka is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Bett1open, to No. 24-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6.
  • Dolehide has played 17 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
  • Dolehide has won 62.5% of her service games so far this year, and 29.2% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dolehide has won 59.5% of her games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
  • Sabalenka has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.
  • Sabalenka has won 37.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.0% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

USATSI_18680000
Baseball

