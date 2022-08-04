How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Marquee Sports Network is your destination for watching the match between Cori Gauff and Naomi Osaka on Thursday, when they compete in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San José State University Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Osaka Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Naomi Osaka
11
World Rank
41
25-13
2022 Match Record
13-6
53-29
2022 Set Record
25-13
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Cori Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance
- Gauff defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32, Osaka was victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Qinwen Zheng on Tuesday.
- Gauff has played 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Gauff has won 70.6% of her service games and 39.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gauff has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
- Through 19 matches this year, Osaka has played 17.7 games per match (17.7 in three-set matches) and won 56.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Osaka has won 78.8% of her service games so far this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Osaka has won 81.8% of her games on serve, and 35.3% on return.
