How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 4 matchup between Taylor Fritz and Daniel Evans in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 4

Thursday, August 4 TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Evans Matchup Info

Taylor Fritz Daniel Evans 13 World Rank 40 26-10 2022 Match Record 12-16 71-35 2022 Set Record 28-36 Wimbledon Last Tournament Wimbledon Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 128

Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance