How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open

The August 4 matchup between Taylor Fritz and Daniel Evans in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Daniel Evans
13
World Rank
40
26-10
2022 Match Record
12-16
71-35
2022 Set Record
28-36
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 128
Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- Fritz beat No. 83-ranked Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32, Evans won 6-1, 6-2 against Kyle Edmund on Tuesday.
- Fritz has played 36 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 29.2 games per match (25.6 in three-set matches).
- Fritz has won 27.3% of his return games so far this year, and 82.0% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fritz has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
- Through 28 matches this year, Evans has played 22.4 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Evans has won 24.7% of his return games and 73.5% of his service games.
- Evans has won 78.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
