How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Ricardas Berankis at the Mifel Open

Daniil Medvedev and Ricardas Berankis are slated to meet on Thursday, August 4 in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open, and you can tune in to watch on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev vs. Berankis Matchup Info

Daniil MedvedevRicardas Berankis

1

World Rank

98

24-9

2022 Match Record

10-10

60-26

2022 Set Record

23-29

Mallorca Championships

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Daniil Medvedev vs. Ricardas Berankis Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Medvedev was victorious 6-4, 6-3 versus Rinky Hijikata on Wednesday.
  • Berankis beat No. 113-ranked Facundo Bagnis 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
  • In his 33 matches this year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 25.3 games (19.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Medvedev has won 26.9% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.
  • Medvedev has won 86.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.6% of his return games.
  • Through 20 matches so far this year, Berankis has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 48.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Berankis has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 19% on return.
  • On hard courts, Berankis has won 75.8% of his service games and 22.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Tennis
Tennis
