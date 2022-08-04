How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Ricardas Berankis at the Mifel Open
Daniil Medvedev and Ricardas Berankis are slated to meet on Thursday, August 4 in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open, and you can tune in to watch on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Medvedev vs. Berankis Matchup Info
|Daniil Medvedev
|Ricardas Berankis
1
World Rank
98
24-9
2022 Match Record
10-10
60-26
2022 Set Record
23-29
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Daniil Medvedev vs. Ricardas Berankis Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Medvedev was victorious 6-4, 6-3 versus Rinky Hijikata on Wednesday.
- Berankis beat No. 113-ranked Facundo Bagnis 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
- In his 33 matches this year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 25.3 games (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Medvedev has won 26.9% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.
- Medvedev has won 86.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.6% of his return games.
- Through 20 matches so far this year, Berankis has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 48.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Berankis has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 19% on return.
- On hard courts, Berankis has won 75.8% of his service games and 22.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
