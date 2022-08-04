How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open
On Thursday, August 4, turn on Marquee Sports Network to witness Donna Vekic play Xiyu Wang in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Vekic vs. Wang Matchup Info
|Donna Vekic
|Xiyu Wang
86
World Rank
95
13-7
2022 Match Record
8-9
27-17
2022 Set Record
18-18
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Donna Vekic vs. Xiyu Wang Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Vekic beat No. 47-ranked Mayar Sherif, 6-4, 6-1.
- Wang is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 101-ranked Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Vekic has played 20 matches so far this year across all court types, and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Vekic has won 36.7% of her return games and 68.1% of her service games.
- Vekic has won 70.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 25% of her return games.
- Wang has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in her 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Wang has won 31.5% of her return games and 63.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Wang has won 65.5% of her games on serve, and 41.4% on return.
