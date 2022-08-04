How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open
On Thursday, August 4, watch Marquee Sports Network to witness Mikael Ymer match up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Ymer vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Mikael Ymer
|Emil Ruusuvuori
115
World Rank
46
9-14
2022 Match Record
26-19
28-34
2022 Set Record
63-51
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Mikael Ymer vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- Ymer defeated No. 36-ranked Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Ruusuvuori defeated No. 11-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Ymer has played 23 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (25.1 in three-set matches).
- Ymer has won 26.2% of his return games this year, and 70.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ymer has won 73.6% of his service games and 26.9% of his return games.
- In his 45 matches so far this year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.7 games across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 82.1% of his games on serve, and 28.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
