How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at the Citi Open
Thursday's Round of 16 of the Citi Open slots Botic Van de Zandschulp against Frances Tiafoe at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup airs on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Van de Zandschulp vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Frances Tiafoe
26
World Rank
27
25-18
2022 Match Record
17-15
57-46
2022 Set Record
47-42
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Van de Zandschulp beat No. 198-ranked Borna Gojo, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
- Tiafoe is coming off a 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 156-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Through 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Van de Zandschulp has played 24.9 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Van de Zandschulp has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 27.8% on return.
- Van de Zandschulp has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 80.4% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has played 32 matches this year (winning 50.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games and 78.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tiafoe has won 79.2% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
