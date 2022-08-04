Skip to main content

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

If you're hoping to see No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov match up with No. 54 Sebastian Korda in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 4, tune in to Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Dimitrov vs. Korda Matchup Info

Grigor DimitrovSebastian Korda

19

World Rank

54

18-13

2022 Match Record

16-14

41-33

2022 Set Record

43-34

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Sebastian Korda Recent Performance

  • Dimitrov defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Korda defeated No. 31-ranked Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16.
  • Dimitrov has played 24.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dimitrov has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 25.1% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dimitrov has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
  • Korda has played 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Korda has won 74.5% of his service games so far this year, and 30.9% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Korda has won 74.3% of his service games and 32.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

