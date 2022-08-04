How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open
Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to see No. 28 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune battle No. 99 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Rune vs. Wolf Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Jeffrey John Wolf
28
World Rank
99
23-20
2022 Match Record
11-8
57-46
2022 Set Record
26-16
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance
- Rune is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 112-ranked Benoit Paire in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Wolf beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Rune has played 43 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rune has won 24.4% of his return games and 78.5% of his service games.
- Rune has won 81.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.8% of his return games.
- In his 19 matches so far this year, Wolf has played an average of 22.9 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Wolf has won 19.8% of his return games so far this year, and 70.9% of his service games.
- Wolf has won 72% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.2% of his return games.
