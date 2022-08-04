Skip to main content

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to see No. 28 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune battle No. 99 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rune vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Holger Vitus Nodskov RuneJeffrey John Wolf

28

World Rank

99

23-20

2022 Match Record

11-8

57-46

2022 Set Record

26-16

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance

  • Rune is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 112-ranked Benoit Paire in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Wolf beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Rune has played 43 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rune has won 24.4% of his return games and 78.5% of his service games.
  • Rune has won 81.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.8% of his return games.
  • In his 19 matches so far this year, Wolf has played an average of 22.9 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • Wolf has won 19.8% of his return games so far this year, and 70.9% of his service games.
  • Wolf has won 72% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago