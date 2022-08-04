Skip to main content

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open

Tune in to Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to watch the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which includes a matchup between Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Jeffrey John Wolf.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rune vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Holger Vitus Nodskov RuneJeffrey John Wolf

28

World Rank

99

23-20

2022 Match Record

11-8

57-46

2022 Set Record

26-16

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Rune won 6-3, 6-2 against Benoit Paire on Wednesday.
  • Wolf is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 win over No. 22-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Rune has played 23.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Rune has won 78.5% of his service games this year, and 24.4% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rune has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 20.8% on return.
  • Wolf has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in his 19 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Wolf has won 70.9% of his games on serve, and 19.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Wolf has won 20.2% of his return games and 72.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
