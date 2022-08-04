How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open
Tune in to Marquee Sports Network on August 4 to watch the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which includes a matchup between Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Jeffrey John Wolf.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Rune vs. Wolf Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Jeffrey John Wolf
28
World Rank
99
23-20
2022 Match Record
11-8
57-46
2022 Set Record
26-16
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Rune won 6-3, 6-2 against Benoit Paire on Wednesday.
- Wolf is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 win over No. 22-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Rune has played 23.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Rune has won 78.5% of his service games this year, and 24.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rune has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 20.8% on return.
- Wolf has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in his 19 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Wolf has won 70.9% of his games on serve, and 19.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Wolf has won 20.2% of his return games and 72.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
