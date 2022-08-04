Skip to main content

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Marquee Sports Network is your destination for watching the match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Karen Khachanov on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Nishioka vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Yoshihito NishiokaKaren Khachanov

96

World Rank

24

14-14

2022 Match Record

26-17

32-40

2022 Set Record

62-49

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Nishioka defeated No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.
  • Khachanov is coming off a 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 145-ranked Dominik Koepfer in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Nishioka has played 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.3% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nishioka has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 20.9% on return.
  • Nishioka has won 23.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.6% of his service games.
  • In his 43 matches this year, Khachanov has played an average of 25.9 games across all court types (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Khachanov has won 21.9% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Khachanov has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 22.3% on return.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
