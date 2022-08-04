How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open
Marquee Sports Network is your destination for watching the match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Karen Khachanov on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Nishioka vs. Khachanov Matchup Info
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Karen Khachanov
96
World Rank
24
14-14
2022 Match Record
26-17
32-40
2022 Set Record
62-49
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Nishioka defeated No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.
- Khachanov is coming off a 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 145-ranked Dominik Koepfer in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Nishioka has played 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.3% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nishioka has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 20.9% on return.
- Nishioka has won 23.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.6% of his service games.
- In his 43 matches this year, Khachanov has played an average of 25.9 games across all court types (24.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Khachanov has won 21.9% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Khachanov has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 22.3% on return.
