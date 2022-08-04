Skip to main content

How to watch Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open

If you're wanting to watch No. 67 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano go toe to toe with No. 10 Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 4, tune in to Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Osorio Serrano vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Maria Camila Osorio SerranoEmma Raducanu

67

World Rank

10

11-11

2022 Match Record

8-11

21-20

2022 Set Record

21-20

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 64

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Osorio Serrano was victorious 7-6, 6-1 versus Sofia Kenin on Tuesday.
  • Raducanu is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 216-ranked Louisa Chirico in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Osorio Serrano has played 22 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches).
  • Osorio Serrano has won 58.1% of her service games so far this year, and 37.1% of her return games.
  • Osorio Serrano has won 65.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.2% of her return games.
  • Raducanu has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 19 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Raducanu has won 64.7% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.
  • Raducanu has won 57.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
