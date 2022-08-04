How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Sakkari vs. Rogers Matchup Info
|Maria Sakkari
|Shelby Rogers
3
World Rank
45
27-14
2022 Match Record
12-14
60-31
2022 Set Record
31-33
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Maria Sakkari vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance
- Sakkari last played on July 1, 2022, a 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 103-ranked Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
- Rogers is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 54-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Sakkari has played 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sakkari has won 35.9% of her return games and 74.9% of her service games.
- Sakkari has won 37.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.0% of her service games.
- Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games and 27.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
