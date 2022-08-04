How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Andrey Rublev at the Citi Open
Marquee Sports Network will be showing the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which includes Andrey Rublev squaring off against Maxime Cressy on August 4.
How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Rublev vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Maxime Cressy
8
World Rank
32
33-11
2022 Match Record
27-18
75-38
2022 Set Record
70-51
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- Rublev defeated Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Cressy beat No. 105-ranked Jack Sock, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.
- Rublev has played 25.4 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 44 matches this year (across all court types).
- Rublev has won 83.0% of his service games so far this year, and 27.0% of his return games.
- Rublev has won 85.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.4% of his return games.
- In his 45 matches so far this year, Cressy has played an average of 28.2 games across all court surfaces (24.9 in three-set matches).
- Cressy has won 16.5% of his return games this year, and 86.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Cressy has won 88.0% of his service games and 17.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)