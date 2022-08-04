Skip to main content

How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 4, tune in to Marquee Sports Network to see Mikael Ymer play Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ymer vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info

Mikael YmerEmil Ruusuvuori

115

World Rank

46

9-14

2022 Match Record

26-19

28-34

2022 Set Record

63-51

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Mikael Ymer vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Ymer was victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 against Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Ruusuvuori defeated No. 11-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-4, 7-6.
  • Ymer has played 26.5 games per match (25.1 in three-set matches) in his 23 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Ymer has won 70.9% of his service games so far this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
  • Ymer has won 26.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 73.6% of his service games.
  • Ruusuvuori has played 45 matches this year, and 24.7 games per match across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
  • Ruusuvuori has won 28.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 82.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
