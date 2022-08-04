How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open
Marquee Sports Network is your destination for watching the match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Brandon Nakashima on Thursday, when they compete in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open at Cabo Sports Complex.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kecmanovic vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Brandon Nakashima
38
World Rank
61
29-15
2022 Match Record
21-16
72-42
2022 Set Record
54-42
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance
- Kecmanovic is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 114-ranked Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Nakashima beat No. 234-ranked Max Purcell 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Kecmanovic has played 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 44 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kecmanovic has won 80.1% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- Kecmanovic has won 22.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 86.8% of his service games.
- Nakashima has played 37 matches this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.5 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 20.3% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Nakashima has won 84.0% of his service games and 17.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
