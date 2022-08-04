How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Don't miss No. 11 Cori Gauff match up against No. 41 Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Watch it on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Osaka Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Naomi Osaka
11
World Rank
41
25-13
2022 Match Record
13-6
53-29
2022 Set Record
25-13
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Cori Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance
- Gauff is coming off a 6-1, 6-0 victory over No. 52-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 32, Osaka won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Qinwen Zheng on Tuesday.
- Gauff has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Gauff has won 39.6% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gauff has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
- In her 19 matches this year, Osaka has played an average of 17.7 games across all court surfaces (17.7 in three-set matches).
- Osaka has won 78.8% of her service games this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
- Osaka has won 35.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 81.8% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)