How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 11 Cori Gauff match up against No. 41 Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Watch it on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Osaka Matchup Info

Cori GauffNaomi Osaka

11

World Rank

41

25-13

2022 Match Record

13-6

53-29

2022 Set Record

25-13

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 128

Cori Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance

  • Gauff is coming off a 6-1, 6-0 victory over No. 52-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • In the Round of 32, Osaka won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Qinwen Zheng on Tuesday.
  • Gauff has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Gauff has won 39.6% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gauff has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
  • In her 19 matches this year, Osaka has played an average of 17.7 games across all court surfaces (17.7 in three-set matches).
  • Osaka has won 78.8% of her service games this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
  • Osaka has won 35.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 81.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
