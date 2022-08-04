How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open
Watch Nick Kyrgios and Reilly Opelka face off in Thursday's Round of 16 at the Citi Open on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Opelka Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Reilly Opelka
63
World Rank
17
24-8
2022 Match Record
20-14
50-25
2022 Set Record
48-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 64
Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka Recent Performance
- Kyrgios is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Opelka beat No. 82-ranked Denis Kudla 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In his 32 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kyrgios has played an average of 24.4 games (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kyrgios has won 19.6% of his return games and 90.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Opelka has played 26.7 games per match (24.6 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Opelka has won 88% of his games on serve, and 14.2% on return.
- Opelka has won 15.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 91.3% of his service games.
