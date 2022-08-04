Skip to main content

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Thursday to watch the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which features Nick Kyrgios taking on Reilly Opelka.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. Opelka Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosReilly Opelka

63

World Rank

17

24-8

2022 Match Record

20-14

50-25

2022 Set Record

48-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 64

Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Kyrgios defeated No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul, 6-3, 6-4.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Opelka beat No. 82-ranked Denis Kudla, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his service games this year, and 19.6% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has won 25.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 89.1% of his service games.
  • In his 34 matches so far this year, Opelka has played an average of 26.7 games across all court types (24.6 in three-set matches).
  • Opelka has won 88.0% of his service games so far this year, and 14.2% of his return games.
  • Opelka has won 91.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 15.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago