How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open
Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Thursday to watch the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which features Nick Kyrgios taking on Reilly Opelka.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Opelka Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Reilly Opelka
63
World Rank
17
24-8
2022 Match Record
20-14
50-25
2022 Set Record
48-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 64
Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Kyrgios defeated No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul, 6-3, 6-4.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Opelka beat No. 82-ranked Denis Kudla, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
- Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his service games this year, and 19.6% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has won 25.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 89.1% of his service games.
- In his 34 matches so far this year, Opelka has played an average of 26.7 games across all court types (24.6 in three-set matches).
- Opelka has won 88.0% of his service games so far this year, and 14.2% of his return games.
- Opelka has won 91.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 15.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
