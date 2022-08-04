Skip to main content

How to watch Ricardas Berankis vs. Daniil Medvedev at the Mifel Open

Watch Daniil Medvedev and Ricardas Berankis match up in Thursday's quarterfinals at the Mifel Open on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev vs. Berankis Matchup Info

Daniil MedvedevRicardas Berankis

1

World Rank

98

24-9

2022 Match Record

10-10

60-26

2022 Set Record

23-29

Mallorca Championships

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Daniil Medvedev vs. Ricardas Berankis Recent Performance

  • Medvedev is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 224-ranked Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Berankis defeated No. 113-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 7-6, 6-3.
  • Medvedev has played 25.3 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) in his 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Medvedev has won 26.9% of his return games this year, and 84.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Medvedev has won 86.1% of his service games and 26.6% of his return games.
  • Berankis has played 20 matches this year, and 25.5 games per match across all court types (22.8 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Berankis has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 19.0% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Berankis has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
