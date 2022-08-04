How to watch Ricardas Berankis vs. Daniil Medvedev at the Mifel Open
Watch Daniil Medvedev and Ricardas Berankis match up in Thursday's quarterfinals at the Mifel Open on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Medvedev vs. Berankis Matchup Info
|Daniil Medvedev
|Ricardas Berankis
1
World Rank
98
24-9
2022 Match Record
10-10
60-26
2022 Set Record
23-29
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Daniil Medvedev vs. Ricardas Berankis Recent Performance
- Medvedev is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 224-ranked Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Berankis defeated No. 113-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 7-6, 6-3.
- Medvedev has played 25.3 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) in his 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Medvedev has won 26.9% of his return games this year, and 84.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Medvedev has won 86.1% of his service games and 26.6% of his return games.
- Berankis has played 20 matches this year, and 25.5 games per match across all court types (22.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Berankis has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 19.0% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Berankis has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.
