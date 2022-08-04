How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Citi Open
The Round of 16 of the Citi Open in Washington is the site where Sebastian Korda and Grigor Dimitrov will meet for their August 4 matchup, which is airing on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Dimitrov vs. Korda Matchup Info
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Sebastian Korda
19
World Rank
54
18-13
2022 Match Record
16-14
41-33
2022 Set Record
43-34
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Sebastian Korda Recent Performance
- Dimitrov defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Korda defeated No. 31-ranked Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Dimitrov has played 24.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Dimitrov has won 80.4% of his service games and 25.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dimitrov has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
- Through 30 matches this year, Korda has played 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Korda has won 74.5% of his service games and 30.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Korda has won 74.3% of his games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)