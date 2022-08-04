Skip to main content

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Maria Sakkari at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Shelby Rogers and Maria Sakkari will meet for their August 4 matchup, which can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari vs. Rogers Matchup Info

Maria SakkariShelby Rogers

3

World Rank

45

27-14

2022 Match Record

12-14

60-31

2022 Set Record

31-33

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 128

Maria Sakkari vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance

  • In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Sakkari was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 103-ranked Tatjana Maria, 3-6, 5-7.
  • Rogers is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 54-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Sakkari has played 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • Sakkari has won 74.9% of her service games so far this year, and 35.9% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sakkari has won 74.0% of her games on serve, and 37.9% on return.
  • Rogers has played 26 matches so far this year, and 23.4 games per match across all court surfaces (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rogers has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
