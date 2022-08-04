How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Maria Sakkari at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Shelby Rogers and Maria Sakkari will meet for their August 4 matchup, which can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Sakkari vs. Rogers Matchup Info
|Maria Sakkari
|Shelby Rogers
3
World Rank
45
27-14
2022 Match Record
12-14
60-31
2022 Set Record
31-33
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Maria Sakkari vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Sakkari was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 103-ranked Tatjana Maria, 3-6, 5-7.
- Rogers is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 54-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Sakkari has played 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Sakkari has won 74.9% of her service games so far this year, and 35.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sakkari has won 74.0% of her games on serve, and 37.9% on return.
- Rogers has played 26 matches so far this year, and 23.4 games per match across all court surfaces (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rogers has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV