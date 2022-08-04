How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open
On Thursday, August 4 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Taylor Fritz meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open. Watch it on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Daniel Evans
13
World Rank
40
26-10
2022 Match Record
12-16
71-35
2022 Set Record
28-36
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 128
Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Fritz was victorious 6-4, 6-3 versus Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Evans defeated Kyle Edmund, 6-1, 6-2.
- In his 36 matches this year across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 29.2 games (25.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 82.0% of his games on serve, and 27.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fritz has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
- Through 28 matches so far this year, Evans has played 22.4 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Evans has won 73.5% of his games on serve, and 24.7% on return.
- Evans has won 28.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.2% of his service games.
