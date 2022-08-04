Skip to main content

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 4 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Taylor Fritz meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open. Watch it on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Evans Matchup Info

Taylor FritzDaniel Evans

13

World Rank

40

26-10

2022 Match Record

12-16

71-35

2022 Set Record

28-36

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 128

Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Fritz was victorious 6-4, 6-3 versus Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Evans defeated Kyle Edmund, 6-1, 6-2.
  • In his 36 matches this year across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 29.2 games (25.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 82.0% of his games on serve, and 27.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fritz has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
  • Through 28 matches so far this year, Evans has played 22.4 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Evans has won 73.5% of his games on serve, and 24.7% on return.
  • Evans has won 28.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.2% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

